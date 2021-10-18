EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753. The stock has a market cap of $383.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

