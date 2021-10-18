EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 145,535 National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after buying an additional 68,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.64. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

