EJF Capital LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.57% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

