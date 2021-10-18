EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.32. 81,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,372,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

