EJF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 173,398 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.96. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.