EJF Capital LLC Sells 197,466 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EJF Capital LLC cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,466 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 4.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Signature Bank worth $51,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $6.50 on Monday, hitting $312.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average is $250.66. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $309.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.