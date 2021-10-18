EJF Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,678 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.28% of Investar worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,527. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.