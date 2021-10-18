Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Stock Price Down 10%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

Elcom International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

