Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $685,308.13 and $12,020.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

