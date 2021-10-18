Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $352.18 million and $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,612,056 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

