Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

