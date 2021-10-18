Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Up 6.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.