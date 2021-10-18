Elizabeth Dixon Buys 7,667 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($49,383.73).

Shares of LON TSTL traded down GBX 28.25 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 489.75 ($6.40). 196,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.08 million and a P/E ratio of 43.75. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

