Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

