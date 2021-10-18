Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $229.58 or 0.00370563 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and $77.29 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,584,364 coins and its circulating supply is 19,607,069 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

