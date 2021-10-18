EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 179,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $116.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.