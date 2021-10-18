Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $17,877.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,222,665 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

