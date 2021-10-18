Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.23 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.73 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

