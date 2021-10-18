Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $156.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $650.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $653.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.49 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

