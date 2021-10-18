ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGGY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. 91,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

