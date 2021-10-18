Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $54,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.