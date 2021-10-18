Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELEZY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELEZY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 99,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,401. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

