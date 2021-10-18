Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Endo International worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $973.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

