Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50.

Enea AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENEKF)

Enea AB (publ) provides software products for telecommunication, cybersecurity, medical device, and aerospace/defense industries worldwide. It offers 5G data management products, such as Enea Stratum Network Data Layer, Enea Unified Data Manager, Enea Digital Identity, and Enea Equipment Identity Register; and access management and policy control services, including Enea Access Manager, Enea Policy Manager, and Enea ENUM.

