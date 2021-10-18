Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Financial Analysis

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 7 0 2.56 Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.48%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Enel.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion 1.09 $2.66 billion $0.30 26.57 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Enel beats Biotricity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

