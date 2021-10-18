Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENLAY stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
