Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENLAY stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.