Enel’s (ENLAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Enel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.58.
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
