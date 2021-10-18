Enel’s (ENLAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

