Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.46.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.78. 299,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.74 million and a PE ratio of 19.45. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

