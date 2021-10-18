Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $108.45 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Energi has a total market cap of $108.45 million and $784,532.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00003806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00088340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00371066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,042,149 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

