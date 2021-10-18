Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $188,122.89 and $1,118.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00196436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

