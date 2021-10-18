Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.43

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 57466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

