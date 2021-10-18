Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

