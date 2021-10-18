Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.