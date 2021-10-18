Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.
About Engagesmart
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.