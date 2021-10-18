Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

