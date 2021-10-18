Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

