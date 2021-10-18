Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESMT. Bank of America began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

ESMT stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

