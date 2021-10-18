Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

