Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

ESMT stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.