Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $77.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

