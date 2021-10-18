Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

