Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

