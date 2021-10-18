Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

