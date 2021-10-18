EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,012.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $83,081.07 and approximately $43,012.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00196328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

