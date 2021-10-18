Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,153 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis grew its holdings in Entergy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 358,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 640.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 443,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

