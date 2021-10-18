Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

