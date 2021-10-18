Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 26,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 53,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Entrée Resources from C$1.05 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

