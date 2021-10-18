Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $64.43.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

