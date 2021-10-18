Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

NYSE:EVA opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.