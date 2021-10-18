Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,884,000 after buying an additional 1,681,237 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,653,000 after buying an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 11,155,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

