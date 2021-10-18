EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.54 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $20.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

